McCombie announces legislative district’s spring photo contest winners

STERLING — State Rep. Tony McCombie of Savannah announced the start of a summer photo contest and the winners of the spring contest.

The spring winners were Chrissy Robinson, Paul Gierhart and Trudy Feldt.

"Spring Bloom"- Paul Gierhart's winning submission to the 2022 spring photo contest (Photo provided by Rep. Tony McCombie )

"Dutch Days"- Trudy Feldt's winning submission to the 2022 spring photo contest (Photo provided by Rep. Tony McCombie )

"Savanna 4"- Christine Robinson's winning submission to the 2022 spring photo contest (Photo provided by Rep. Tony McCombie )

McCombie will also have a summer photo contest. Participants will be asked to submit a photograph that best represents the people and places of the 71st District.

The winning photo from each category will be displayed in Rep. McCombie’s Springfield and Sterling offices for the term of the 102nd General Assembly.

McCombie will choose winning entries and invite the photographers for an unveiling at the Sterling office.

The rules for the 2022 Summer photo contest include:

Participants are asked to submit their photos by email to mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com

Photos must be taken in the 71st District

Photos must be taken during this summer from Monday, June 20 to Thursday, Sept. 22

Photos are due Friday, Sept. 23

Photos must be sent in high resolution

In the email, please include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number, and where the photograph was taken

Participants seeking more information can call the district office at 815-632-7384 or visit McCombie’s website at repmccombie.com.