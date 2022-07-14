Ogle County residents can get rid of oil, paint, other recyclables on Aug. 13

OREGON – Ogle County residents can get rid of their recyclables from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at the County Annex Building, 909 Pines Road.

Acceptable items include used motor oil, antifreeze, used oil filters, latex paint, aerosol spray cans, aerosol products, and used child car seats.

Paint should be brought in its original container. Liquid latex paint will be accepted at a fee of $1 a quart, $2 a gallon, and $8 a pail up to 10 containers. The cost will be $2.50 a quart, $5 a gallon, and $18 a pail for each container beyond that.

The first 10 aerosol products, including paints, lubricants, cleaners, insecticides, personal care products, and food products, and single use propane cylinders weighing 14 to 16 ounces will be recycled free of charge; additional aerosol cans will cost $1 a can and $2 a propane cylinder. Not all aerosol products will be accepted.

There will be no fee to recycle car seats, used oil, anti-freeze, and used oil filters.

Small containers of used oil and/or anti-freeze will be bulked together and containers returned to their owners. Large drums also will be accepted and will be vacuum-pumped out.

Oil recyclable items are limited to 200 gallons; those with more than that can call the department for more options.

Proof of residency in the county is required at the gate. Call the Solid Waste Management Department at 815-732-4020, go to www.oglecounty.org, or find the department on Facebook for more information.