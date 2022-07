STERLING – The Sterling American Legion Post 296, 601 First Ave., will be hosting a yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, and is seeking donations.

Donations can be made from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, to Thursday, July 21, at Post 296. No clothing items will be accepted.

The yard sale will be open to the public. For information, call 815-625-1212 or 815-632-7500.