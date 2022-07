STERLING – Sterling American Legion Post 296 will hold its annual barbecue chicken fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the post, 601 First Ave. If postponed because of weather, the event will be moved to Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The meal will include a half-piece of chicken, chips, a roll and a drink. The dinner will cost $10, and dine-in and pickup options will be available. The fundraiser may end early if all the food is sold out.

For information, call 815-625-1212 or 815-632-7500.