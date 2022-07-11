July 11, 2022
Ogle County site gets IDNR grant, Pritzker announces

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks at a press conference to talk about the Infrastructure Bill at the Joliet Gateway Center Bus Station ribbon cutting ceremony. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Joliet. Pritzker announced Friday the recipients of grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that an Ogle County site in Davis Junction was awarded a grant through a program administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The village is getting $100,000 for its community park expansion through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program.

In all, the state awarded $30.3 million in grants to 87 local park projects, the governors office said in a news release.

The state program, which began in 1987, receives a percentage of the state’s real estate transfer tax. It can be used to provide up to one-half of a particular project’s funding.

