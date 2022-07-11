Ogle County site gets IDNR grant, Pritzker announces

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that an Ogle County site in Davis Junction was awarded a grant through a program administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The village is getting $100,000 for its community park expansion through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program.

In all, the state awarded $30.3 million in grants to 87 local park projects, the governors office said in a news release.

The state program, which began in 1987, receives a percentage of the state’s real estate transfer tax. It can be used to provide up to one-half of a particular project’s funding.