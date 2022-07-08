Woodlawn stages ‘Newsies Jr.’, plans its fall production

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy staged performances of Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” in June at Sauk Valley Community College’s Mathis Theater in Dixon.

The production included students in fourth- through eighth-grades from Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, Dixon, and Franklin Grove.

The fall production will feature students in grades 2 to 5 performing in Magic Tree House Stories’ “Pirates Past Noon.”

Call 815-626-4278 to inquire about participating.

Woodlawn Arts Academy, an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Trust.