July 08, 2022
Sauk Valley
Woodlawn stages ‘Newsies Jr.’, plans its fall production

By Shaw Local News Network
The Woodlawn Arts Academy’s cast of “Newsies Jr.” performs the show’s finale at Sauk Valley Community College.

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy staged performances of Disney’s “Newsies Jr.” in June at Sauk Valley Community College’s Mathis Theater in Dixon.

The production included students in fourth- through eighth-grades from Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, Dixon, and Franklin Grove.

The fall production will feature students in grades 2 to 5 performing in Magic Tree House Stories’ “Pirates Past Noon.”

Call 815-626-4278 to inquire about participating.

Woodlawn Arts Academy, an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Trust.

Members of the "Newsies" cast at Woodlawn Arts Academy take part in the Petunia Festival parade on Sunday, July 3 in Dixon.

