ALS awareness walk will be in Byron

BYRON — An awareness and fundraising walk for ALS will be 10 a.m. Sunday at the Joe Parks Athletic Complex, 1113 W. Second St., Byron. Registration and check-ins start at 8:30. It is free to participate.

The event is conducted by the ALS Association Greater Chicago. This year’s theme is “Sunflower Field of Dreams,” highlighting the disease’s connection to baseball through Lou Gehrig’s diagnosis in 1939.

ALS is a fatal neuromuscular disease.The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against it. To register, donate, or volunteer visit web.alsa.org/northernil or call 312-932-0000.