July 06, 2022
Sauk Valley
Woodlawn ‘Christmas in July’ can be viewed for free

By Shaw Local News Network
Photographer Bob Logsdon (left) poses with artist Beverly Garcia in front of her holiday depiction of Logsdon, “Santa Bob with Teddy.”

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy opened a fine arts exhibition — “Christmas in July: Sights and Sounds of the Sauk Valley” — which will be on display at 3807 Woodlawn Road through Aug. 16.

There is no charge to view the exhibit.

In collaboration with Sterling Main Street, select pieces will be incorporated into a banner that will be displayed on the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls during the holiday season.

In other news, the academy is accepting entries for its Juried Art Exhibit through July 25. This exhibit will open with a reception 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties and is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Trust.

