Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces blind drawings for Sterling, DePue

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will hold blind drawings for waterfowl hunting permits during the last weekend of July at several public hunting areas in Illinois, including Sterling and DePue.

Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures.

Regional waterfowl hunting blind drawings:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Harry Oppold Marina of Sinnissippi Lake, 200 Stouffer Road, Sterling.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at in Oak Grove Park of Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area, 1001 W. Fourth St., DePue.

Duck and goose hunters must register in person and must be present during the drawing at each designated location immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites. Blind allocations for these sites will be good for one year. Applicants must present a 2021 or 2022 regular Illinois hunting license, a 2021 or 2022 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law, and a valid photo identification to participate in the drawing. Applicants who need to purchase new licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawings. Most of the blind drawing locations will not have license sales available.

Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Participants must not have had his or her hunting privileges suspended or revoked by the IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing to participate. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2021 or 2022 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2021 or 2022 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted. Individuals with a disability that precludes them from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through the issuance of a Standing Vehicle Permit from IDNR.

Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor, through the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov or by calling 1-888-673-7648. To receive an application for a Standing Vehicle Permit, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Documents/StandingVehiclePermitApplicationForm.pdf.

For more information about hunting and maps of the sites, visit https://huntillinois.org/hunt-planner and https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/FactSheets/Pages/default.aspx.