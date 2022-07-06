Registration open for SVACC Professional Women’s Network social

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network social will be 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at Brink’s, 214 Locust St. The registration deadline is July 25.

Women in businesswomen can network while enjoying refreshments and prizes.

Admittance is $15 for SVACC members and $20 for others.

The Professional Women’s Network committee’s goal is the facilitate connections among female professionals. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust St., Sterling.

To register, visit www.saukvalleyareachamber.com/events or call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber at 815-625-2400. For more information or to join the Professional Women’s Network, contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber at 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com