Whiteside County Extensions Office announces summer events

STERLING – The Whiteside County Extensions Office announced a calendar of events that it will be hosting for the summer.

Whiteside 4-H Show: During daily hours from Thursday, July 7, through Saturday, July 9, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison. Attendees will be able to see what 4-H youth have been busy creating and working on all year long. Scheduled times can be viewed at go.illinois.edu/Whiteside4HShow. For information, call Allie at 815-632-3611.

Whiteside 4-H Federation Porkchop Barbecue: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison. Meals include pork chops, baked beans, applesauce, chips, a cookie and water. One meal will cost $8, and two meals will cost $10. Order at go.illinois.edu/whiteside4HBBQ or by calling Allie at 815-632-3611.

Saturdays with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Attendees will learn about the variety of lilies that will produce showy colors and aromatic fragrances. Registration is required and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Carroll County Extensions Office, 642 S. East St., Mount Carroll. University of Illinois Extension educator Karla Belzer will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Register online at go.illinois.edu/witsfitness. Other dates and places: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 25, online.; 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 26, at the York Township Public Library, 1005 W. Main St., Thomson; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling.

Pollinator Celebration: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23, at Twin Cities Farmers Market, 106 Ave. A, Sterling. Attendees will discover the life cycle of a butterfly with a butterfly life cycle bracelet, create an egg carton caterpillar, design their own butterfly and hear about the busy life of bees while learning to pollinate like a bee from the Whiteside County Master Gardeners. For information, call Mary Nelson at the Whiteside County Extension Office at 815-632-3611.

Succulents: Not Just for Cacti Anymore: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, in the community room of the Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling. Registration is required and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideSucculent or by calling 815-632-3611.

Lee 4-H Fair: Daily hours from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy. Attendees will be able to see what 4-H youth have been busy creating and working on all year long. Scheduled times can be viewed at go.illinois.edu/CLW4-HFairs. For information, call Martha at 815-632-3611.

Lessons for Living Monthly Webinar Series: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, online. Free online monthly workshops that provide easy-to-understand tips for living full, rich lives. Register online at go.illinois.edu/2022HCElessons.

Carroll 4-H Fair: Daily hours from Saturday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, 28374 Milledgeville Road, Milledgeville. Attendees will be able to see what 4-H youth have been busy creating and working on all year long. Scheduled times can be viewed at go.illinois.edu/CLW4-HFairs. For information, contact Martha at 815-632-3611.

Four Seasons Horticulture Webinar Series: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, online. Live webinars delivered via Zoom offering horticulture problems. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Youth Mental Health First Aid will teach how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/youthmentalhealth.