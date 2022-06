STERLING - Staff members and children will be waving at cars from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday outside of Sterling-Rock Falls Childcare offices at 1840 W. Le Fevre Road, part of its celebration of the Fourth of July.

Sterling-Rock Falls Childcare enacted the car-waving tradition — in which staff and children will wear patriotic attire — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before 2000, it held a parade in honor of the holiday.