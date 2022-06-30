Polo Community Theater will stage ‘Red vs. The Wolf’

POLO — An outdoor production of Polo Community Theater’s “Red vs. The Wolf” will be 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 15-17 at Louise Quick Park, 101-123 N. Franklin Ave.

Performances will move to Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., if it rains.

The play tells the story of Little Red Riding Hood from the Wolf’s point of view. The play is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted. A meal of hot dog or burger, chips and a drink will be available for $4. Vegan options are also available. Spectators must provide their own seating.

Other news

Auditions for “Romeo and Juliet” will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at the town hall. The auditions will be open to people ages 13 and older. “Rome and Juliet” performance dates will be from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25 and from Friday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 1. For more information about the auditions, email info@polotheatre.org, call 815-441-0778, or visit www.polotheatre.org.

The company of players and crew will participate in the Dixon Petunia Festival parade 1 p.m. on Sunday.