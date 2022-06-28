The Sauk Valley celebrates the Fourth

Fireworks and more are planned around the Sauk Valley this Fourth of July holiday.

Thursday-Monday

Dixon: The Petunia Festival is back, with a carnival, car show, crafts, live ticketed conerts including Dixon’s own Gina Venier, car show, fishing derby, parade, Brush & Bloom sidewalk chalk art event, Family Fun Night, paint party, pancake breakfast, tours of the Reagan Boyhood Home, Reagn Run, free Dixon Municipal Band patriotic concert, disc golf and volleyball tournaments, Nuts About Art show, 50-50 drawing, bingo and more. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the Riverfront downtown; carnival wraps up Monday; go to Facebook, or petuniafestival.org and click on “Plan Your Visit” for all the details.

Friday

Rock Falls: Food and business vendors open at 5 p.m. at RB&W Park on the Rock Falls Riverfront. The band Problem Child performs from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by the Sterling/Rock Falls Jaycees fireworks at dusk. Admission is free; it’s BYOB (no glass containers) as well as lawn chairs and blankets.Pets on a leash are welcome as long as they bring their conscientious owners for cleanups. Donations to help pay for next year’s show will be accepted. Go to visitrockfalls.com for more information.

Monday

Fulton: The Clinton, Iowa, fireworks display will be visible from School Park on 10th Avenue in Fulton after the Lumberkings game.

Have a Fourth of July event happening? Send all the details to news@saukvalley.com ASAP.