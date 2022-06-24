June 24, 2022
Sauk Valley
Loveland Community House to host Think Pink Craft and Vendor Show

By Shaw Local News Network
DIXON – Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon, will be hosting a Think Pink Craft and Vendor Show from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The craft and vendor show is free and open to the public.

The craft and vendor show will feature a wide variety of handmade crafts, decor and edibles along with a large selection of nationally known vendor products. The vendor show will also feature area not-for-profit organizations that are looking for donations, volunteers, or to educate the public on the organization’s purpose. The Loveland Community House is handicapped accessible.

Forms to participate in the Craft and Vendor Show are available at the Loveland Community House Facebook page, picking up the form at the Loveland Community House in person or by calling the Loveland Community House at 815-284-2741.

SVM Community Briefs