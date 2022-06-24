Books on First running a ‘Where’s Waldo’ hunt

DIXON — Books on First, 202 W. First St., is asking folks to join in the hunt for the “Where’s Waldo” character on July 30.

A party for all participants will be 11 a.m. at the store. The top prizes will be given away then.

Participants will be able to pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Dixon!” stamp card. Participants will be able to get their card stamped or signed by a participating shop with each Waldo they spot. Participants who get 10 stamps will receive a small prize at Books on First. Collecting store stamps at 20 or more businesses will give participants entry into the drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia.

“Where’s Waldo” is a children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs created in late 1980s by Martin Handford. More than 78 million Waldo books have been sold worldwide and have been translated into over thirty languages.

For more information, call Books on First at 815-285-2665.