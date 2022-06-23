June 22, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Walnut Rotary Club to hold annual pancake breakfast

By Shaw Local News Network

WALNUT — The Walnut Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 at the Heaton Shelter at the Walnut Park District, 403 Sunset Ave., Walnut. The breakfast will be to raise funds for area charitable projects. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage patties, coffee, orange drink and milk. The breakfast is open for the public and will cost $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 through 12, and for free for those younger. For more information on how to become a member of Rotary, contact President Jan Pistole at sunsetridgemx.com.

