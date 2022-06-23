Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center hosting Tuesday raffles

DIXON — Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon, will be hosting a Queen of Hearts raffle at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Springer’s Bar and Grill, 1112 Fourth St., Fulton. Tickets will cost $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase at Home of Hope or Springer’s Bar and Grill. Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Raffle participants do not need to be present to win.

Home of Hope is a cancer wellness center created for cancer patients, survivors, and their families to share and heal.