Rock Falls Summer Splash will be Friday and Saturday

ROCK FALLS — Live music and the wild game cookout will return when Summer Splash takes place Friday and Saturday at RB&W Riverfront Park.

All activities are free and designed to be enjoyed by attendees of all ages.

Events run 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pictured: Summer Splash event schedule (Photo provided by Bethany Bland )

The schedule for Summer Splash includes-

Friday:

Wild Game Cookout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cookout will include Montana seasoned buffalo burgers, elk brats, ostrich hot dogs, sweet and spicy BBQ pork chops, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

Live bands and demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Performances include Sye Dodson, Barn Ratz, Legacy Martial Arts, Trevor Sensor, and GED.

Snacks and sweet treats from 11 a.m. to. 8 p.m. Snacks include lemon shake-ups, chill shack shaved ice, Just 4 Fun ice cream, sweet butts cotton candy, and Mexican-style chewing candies.

Petting zoo and kids activities from 4 to 8 p.m.

YMCA Family 5K at 6 p.m. Participants can run, walk, or stroll. Families registration fee is $15, individuals registration fee is $10. Register early for shirts, or the day of the event through the YMCA.

Boy Scouts of America demonstration on Preparing for the Unexpected at 5:45 p.m.

YWCA Kid’s Stuffed Animal Pageant at 5 p.m. Children will be able show off their stuffed animal. Each child will be able to share a story about their stuffed animal and their special talents for free. All participants will receive a swag bag.

Saturday:

Happy Trails Royal Doggie Pageant at 11 a.m. Registration for the dog pageant from 10 to 10:50 a.m. or in advance online.

Wild Game Cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Craft and vendor show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live bands and demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Performances will include River Country Stomp live dancing and Les Funderberg and hi country crew, who will play classic rock and country hits.

Free activities and give-aways for attendees of all ages from. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a full description on Summer Splash activities, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/summersplash.