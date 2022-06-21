Rock Falls Summer Splash will be Friday and Saturday

ROCK FALLS — Live music and the wild game cookout will return when Summer Splash takes place Friday and Saturday at RB&W Riverfront Park.
All activities are free and designed to be enjoyed by attendees of all ages.
Events run 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The schedule for Summer Splash includes-
Friday:
- Wild Game Cookout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cookout will include Montana seasoned buffalo burgers, elk brats, ostrich hot dogs, sweet and spicy BBQ pork chops, hamburgers, and hot dogs.
- Live bands and demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Performances include Sye Dodson, Barn Ratz, Legacy Martial Arts, Trevor Sensor, and GED.
- Snacks and sweet treats from 11 a.m. to. 8 p.m. Snacks include lemon shake-ups, chill shack shaved ice, Just 4 Fun ice cream, sweet butts cotton candy, and Mexican-style chewing candies.
- Petting zoo and kids activities from 4 to 8 p.m.
- YMCA Family 5K at 6 p.m. Participants can run, walk, or stroll. Families registration fee is $15, individuals registration fee is $10. Register early for shirts, or the day of the event through the YMCA.
- Boy Scouts of America demonstration on Preparing for the Unexpected at 5:45 p.m.
- YWCA Kid’s Stuffed Animal Pageant at 5 p.m. Children will be able show off their stuffed animal. Each child will be able to share a story about their stuffed animal and their special talents for free. All participants will receive a swag bag.
Saturday:
- Happy Trails Royal Doggie Pageant at 11 a.m. Registration for the dog pageant from 10 to 10:50 a.m. or in advance online.
- Wild Game Cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Craft and vendor show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Live bands and demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Performances will include River Country Stomp live dancing and Les Funderberg and hi country crew, who will play classic rock and country hits.
- Free activities and give-aways for attendees of all ages from. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For a full description on Summer Splash activities, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/summersplash.