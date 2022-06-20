Rock Falls looks to set the beat with Bellson Music Fest

ROCK FALLS – Bigger than a thump-thump-thump on two bass drums, a music festival to honor Rock Falls native Louie Bellson will be Saturday at two venues.

Bellson, who died in 2009 at age 84, was an acclaimed drummer, composer and bandleader during the big band era, known as much for the double-bass drum set he invented, the musical artists he collaborated with and the instructional books on drumming he authored.

He was nominated for nine Grammys in a range of jazz categories, including performance, arrangement and composition. In 1994, he received the prestigious American Jazz Masters Award from the National Endowment for the Arts in 1994.

The even is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism and was organized in Association with Bellson’s widow, Francine, and music director Josh Duffee of Davenport, Iowa.

The music fest will begin with a noon seminar on Bellson by Duffee at the McCormick Event Center.

Four bands are then scheduled to perform at 2 p.m. at RB&W Park.

The featured musical acts are Duffee and His Orchestra, the Joel Paterson Trio, Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy, and the Rock River Jazz Band Inc. Stage host for the event is radio personality Denny Farrell.

Bellson performed on more than 200 albums alongside such greats as Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and Tommy Dorsey.

Vocalists who performed with Bellson were Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Bennett, and his first wife, Pearl Bailey. He also served as a musical director for Bailey’s concerts.

In the 1940s, Bellson appeared in the films “The Gang’s All Here,” “Stage Door Canteen,” and “A Song Is Born.”

His writing credits include more than a thousand musical compositions and a dozen technical books on percussion.

He was sought after as a clinician, such as when he returned annually to Rock Falls for the Bellson Heritage Days held in the first week of July and instruction aspiring musicians.

In 1985, Northern Illinois University conferred upon Bellson an honorary doctorate in humane letters.

For information on the festival, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.



