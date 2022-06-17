Registration open for Serenity Hospice and Home children’s grief camp

OREGON — Registration is ongoing for Serenity Home and Hospice children’s grief camp, which will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the REC Center, 802 Jones Road, Rochelle.

To register, call Denise Watts or Cathy Warren of the Serenity Bereavement Team at 815-732-2499.

The camp will help reinforce the importance of connecting with others while going through challenging times and help participating children to learn positive coping skills for dealing with their emotions.

Activities at the camp will include swimming and playing a variety of sports. Attendees will also work on meaningful crafts that memorialize their loved one and give them an opportunity to talk about their memories. Serenity Home and Hospice will provide lunch and a snack. The camp will give participating children the chance to connect with others who have experienced loss.



