June 17, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchiveCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleyPrep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports
Sauk Valley

Boogie Woogie Bingo to be held at Whiteside County Fairgrounds

By Shaw Local News Network

People play bingo, in a file photo. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MORRISON — Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will be hosting Boogie Woogie Bingo at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and will close at 11 p.m. Attendees are encourage to bring cash.

Prizes will be available at bingo as well as a dessert auction. Concessions include hot dogs, chips, nachos and popcorn. A cash bar will offer alcohol, sodas, and water. A DJ will be performing.

Attendees will have to pay $5 at the door upon arrival. To register a table, call 815-535-6591.

SVM Community Briefs