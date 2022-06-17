Boogie Woogie Bingo to be held at Whiteside County Fairgrounds

MORRISON — Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will be hosting Boogie Woogie Bingo at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and will close at 11 p.m. Attendees are encourage to bring cash.

Prizes will be available at bingo as well as a dessert auction. Concessions include hot dogs, chips, nachos and popcorn. A cash bar will offer alcohol, sodas, and water. A DJ will be performing.

Attendees will have to pay $5 at the door upon arrival. To register a table, call 815-535-6591.