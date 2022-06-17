June 17, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Amboy High School announces student of the year

By Shaw Local News Network

Amboy's Lauren Althaus competes in the 1A 400 run finals during the IHSA girls state championships, Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

AMBOY — Lauren Althaus, daughter of Steve and Deb Althaus, was named Amboy High School’s student of the year during honors night on May 26. Along with the honor comes a $5,000 scholarship awarded by First National Bank in Amboy.

Althaus will be attending St. Ambrose University in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.

Nine students students of the month were recognized and received a $500 award. They included Althaus and were also Olivia Dinges, Ian Eller, Andruw Jones, Haden McCoy, Dana Merriman, Alexis Morgan, Lauren Richardson and Lauren Tarr.


