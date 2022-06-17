Amboy High School announces student of the year

AMBOY — Lauren Althaus, daughter of Steve and Deb Althaus, was named Amboy High School’s student of the year during honors night on May 26. Along with the honor comes a $5,000 scholarship awarded by First National Bank in Amboy.

Althaus will be attending St. Ambrose University in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.

Nine students students of the month were recognized and received a $500 award. They included Althaus and were also Olivia Dinges, Ian Eller, Andruw Jones, Haden McCoy, Dana Merriman, Alexis Morgan, Lauren Richardson and Lauren Tarr.



