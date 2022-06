Rock Falls Students of the Month were recognized by the Rock Falls Rotary with a gift and certificate.. They are, back row from left, Becka Villo, Lauren Tupper, Ellie Wasson, Austin Cernich, and front row, Rotary President Tom Myers, Mallory Pinske, Matthew Marcum, Ben Folgers, and Rotary youth chairman Bob Sondgeroth. Students met the Four Way Test, which is the basis for their selection by staff at Rock Falls High School. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz )