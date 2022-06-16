2 northern Illinois food banks will receive federal grant funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — River Bend Food Bank, which serves Carroll, Whiteside and Lee counties, and Northern Illinois Food Bank, which includes Ogle in its service area, are among eight pantries in the state that will receive federal assistance.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of District 17, announced that those two food banks and the Peoria Area Food Bank were among the eight that will share $1,584,000 being distributed by The Emergency Food Assistant Program, better known as TEFAP. through its Reach and Resiliency Grant.

TEFAP is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services, which announced the initial distribution to states this week. The Illinois Department of Human Services will apply its grant funds to increase capacity at existing pantries in underserved areas. The aim is to enhance and expand mobile pantry operations in rural areas.

TEFAP purchases a variety of nutritious, high-quality USDA Foods and makes those foods available to state agencies.