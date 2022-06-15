Illinois Route 2 in Ogle County undergoing repairs

OREGON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching has begun on Illinois Route 2 in Oregon in Ogle County through June 21. The construction zone will cover Pines Road south to the BNSF railroad bridge.

Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals to maintain one lane of traffic through the construction zone. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips that go through the area. Alternate routes should be considered to avoid the construction area whenever feasible. Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.