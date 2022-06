DIXON- “About Face”, an exhibit at The Next Picture Show, is open for viewing through July 16. The gallery at 113 W. First St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Pictured: "Mary With Fuzzy Hat", photograph by Joe Popp (Photo Provided by Philip Atilano )

The art exhibit will feature over 50 art pieces using a variety of media including acrylic, ink, charcoal, clay, glass, photography, oil, pastel, pencil, watercolor, and mixed media. The gallery’s opening reception was held last week.