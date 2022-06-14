Serenity Hospice and Home to host grief support groups

OREGON - Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, will have two free six-week grief support groups from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and evenings on Wednesdays starting Aug. 15. The meeting times for the Wednesday support groups have yet to be determined.

To register, contact Denise Watts or Cathy Warren of the Serenity Bereavement Team at 815-732-2499.

The grief support groups are based off of the book “Understanding Your Grief: Ten Essential Touchstones for Finding Hope and Healing Your Heart” by Alan Wolfelt. The groups are designed to help individuals along their grief journeys by connecting them with a supportive community and providing them with helpful resources.



