Forreston, Lanark, and Rock Falls postmasters take office

New postmasters from Forreston, Lanark and Rock Falls were among those who were administered the oath of office by the nation’s postmaster general in the first week of June.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy administered the oath for about 120 newly appointed Illinois postmasters while on a trip to Chicago on June 2.

DeJoy also was in Chicago to discuss the ongoing implementation of the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, Delivering for America.

The new postmasters included those from northern Illinois: Russell Haile of Belvidere, Monique Benjamin-Route of Forreston, Cynthia Munoz of Lanark, Merri Cox of Rock Falls and Andrew Yerk of Roscoe.

The postmasters’ duties will include overseeing all aspects of their respective post offices such as ensuring all mail is properly handled, managing their staff, and overseeing other services or products that may be offered by their respective centers.

Postmasters are appointed to the position based on their merit. Postmasters were originally appointed to their positions by the Postmaster General or the President until the signing of the Postal Reorganization Act in August of 1970, which eliminated the patronage system from the U.S. Postal Service.



























