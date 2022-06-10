Rock Falls receives recognition for electricity improvements

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Rock Falls received a System Achievement Award at a joint annual conference of the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency, the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association and the Illinois Public Energy Agency on June 2 at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel.

Dick Simon, electrical director for Rock Falls and an IMEA board member, and Robbin Blackert, Rock Falls city administrator, accepted the award.

The award recognized the city, its City Council and its employees for various improvements. These included electric distribution and generation-system upgrades, economic development, energy-efficiency, and overall operational safety.

Customer service initiatives, affordability and reliability were also factors for the award.

The IMUA was created in 1948 and is a a not-for-profit trade association representing the unified interests of 49 municipally-owned and operated electric, natural gas, cable, water, wastewater treatment and telecommunications utilities located throughout Illinois.

IMEA is a not-for-profit unit of local governments comprised of 32 municipal electric systems from across Illinois, which own and operates their own electric distribution system.

The IPEA has been serving the needs of the state’s municipal gas utilities that own, operate and maintain their own natural gas systems and offers natural gas supply and the associated services required to keep the systems at their competitive peak since 2005.



