IRS acts on high gas prices, increases optional standard mileage rate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Internal Revenue Service said it is will be increasing the optional standard mileage rate for the remainder of this year in response to rising gas prices.

Taxpayers will be able to use the optional standard mileage rates to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business and other certain purposes.

The new rates go into effect July 1.

On Thursday, gas price watchdog GasBuddy.com noted that the national average price of unleaded gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time ever. On Friday, it showed the average price in Illinois at $5.57 a gallon.

The optional standard mileage will be increased to 62.5 cents per mile, which is a 4 cents increase from the rate at the beginning of the year.

The new rate for deductible medical or moving expenses will be 22 cents for the remainder of 2022. This rate also will be available for active-duty members of the military.

The IRS normally updates the mileage rates once a year in the fall for the following calendar year. The 14 cents per mile rate for charitable organizations will remain unchanged as it is set by statute.

The optional business standard mileage rate is used to compute the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business use in lieu of tracking actual costs.

The rate also is used as a benchmark by the federal government and many businesses to reimburse their employees for gas mileage.