Carroll County blood drive celebrates world donor day

MILLEDGEVILLE- There will be an American Red Cross blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at the Milledgeville Men’s Club, 204 Main Ave.

The blood drive will be to celebrate World Blood Donor Day.

Donors who give blood during the month of June will be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and an Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, and a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar. The contest is in honor of the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis.” Participants who donate before Thursday, June 30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. Donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, but individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a blood drive.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.