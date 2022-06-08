CGH Health Foundation offers support groups for dementia caregivers

STERLING — CGH Health Foundation will offer two dementia caregiver support groups in Polo and Sterling.

The Sterling support group will meet 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month beginning Thursday at Morningside, 2705 Ave. E.

The Polo support group will meet on the fourth Monday of every month beginning at 2 p.m. on June 27 at the Polo Senior Center, 101 E. Mason St.

Registration is not required to attend either support group.

Organizers hope to offer support, resources and the latest information from the Alzheimer’s Association on new medications, research and strategies in care. Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and are a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships.

The support groups will also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

For more information about the Sterling support group, contact Kris Trotter at Morningside at 815-622-2800. For more information about the Polo support group, contact Kathy Wragg at the Senior Center at 815-946-3818.