First of season’s Food Truck Fridays will be at Rock Falls’ RB&W Park

ROCK FALLS — A new season of Food Truck Fridays starts this Friday at RB&W Park. Other dates are July 9 and Aug. 12.

Business vendor booths will sell from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. A live performance will begin at 7 p.m.

This week’s musical act is 3 Day Rain Band. Food vendors this week will be A.R. Chimney Cakes, Brent’s Firehouse Coffee, Brito’s Grill, Brother Daryl’s, Chill Shack, Mama Jayne’s Grub, Shelby Rae’s Italian Ice & Custard, and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy.

For more information about Food Truck Fridays, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at director@visitrockfalls.com or 815-622-1106.