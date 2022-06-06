June 06, 2022
Whiteside County Revolutionary War veteran gets new grave marker

By Shaw Local News Network
Back row, from left, Judy Smiley, Sharon Taylor, Linda Dykstra, Carolyn Aiken, Karine Fulton, and Debra Thormahlen. Front row from left, Roseanne Kaletka-Johnson, Allan Johnson, and Frances Bishop. (Photo provided by David Thormahlen )

ERIE – The Rock Rivers Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a memorial service May 22 at Kingsbury Presbyterian Cemetery. The memorial service included placing a new marker at the grave of Alexander Thompson, the only known Revolutionary War veterans buried in Whiteside County.

Several members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution attended the memorial service. The memorial service was also attended by relatives of Thompson, who shared old family photos with the group in attendance.

