Amboy CUSD 272 names top teacher, staff member

AMBOY – Fifth grade teacher Betsy Jones was selected as teacher of the year and junior high nurse Michelle Haub was staff member of the year in awards announced by Amboy Community Unit School District 272. Awards were given during the junior high’s last assembly of the school year.

There were 59 individuals from among 150 nominations that were submitted by students, parents, teachers, staffers and other members of the community. A committee selected the winners. This was the third year of the recognition program.

Jones has been in Amboy schools for 26 years. She coordinates health and wellness activities for the junior high teachers and staff. Haub has been with the district for 28 years. Her steady demeanor during the COVID-19 pandemic marked her as deserving, the committee said.