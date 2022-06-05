Rock Falls’ Montmorency School opens registration for 2022-23 school year

ROCK FALLS – Montmorency School, 9415 Hoover Road, is open for in-person registration for the 2022-23 school year from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Tuesday, July 26. Online registration will be open through Friday, July 22.

To register, proof of residency and two forms of legal identification must be provided. Student fees will be $60 for students entering kindergarten, first, second and third grade, and $64 for students in grades four to eight. Students in grades five to eight will need a T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes for physical education class.

Hot lunches cost $3.

Classes will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will be dismissed at 3:25 p.m. The first day of school will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, and will dismiss at 11:44 a.m. The first full day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 18. Hot lunch will be served on the first full day of school.