27th Relay For Life of Sauk Valley will be Saturday in Sterling

STERLING – Relay for Life of Sauk Valley will host a survivor’s lap and other commemorative activities starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Building 3 of the Westwood Sports Complex in association with other observances sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

Cancer survivors take part in the opening lap and are then joined by caregivers.

The public is invited to participate. At Relay For Life, community members take turns walking around a track. As it gets dark, luminaria bags surrounding the track will be lit. There will be opportunities to join in fundraising.

All registrations will be held inside Building 3. Team participants may set up a campsite at 5 p.m. and survivors need to register for the first lap at 5:30 p.m. and indicate the number of years since their being diagnosed.

A closing ceremony will be held to thank all team captains, sponsors, planning committee members and reveal the total on monetary donations.

The full schedule for the event is available on the website relayforlife.org/saukvalleyil.