Parent Teachers Club raising money for Amboy school playground

AMBOY – The parents and teachers of Amboy Central Elementary School is continuing to seek donations and will be holding fundraisers to upgrade the school’s playground.

What’s needed: new mulch, border, new playground equipment, trash barrels, benches and a fitness obstacle course.

Donations can be sent to Central School PTC, 30 E. Provost St., Amboy, IL 61310. Indicate donations are for Playground Project.

In May, the Amboy School District 272 school board approved a bid of $79,557 by Play Illinois LLC for the playground equipment.

The Parents Teachers Club has held shirt sales through Kaleel’s Clothing and Printing and hosted a Penny Wars. So far, $10,000 has been raised.

A pancake breakfast, book fair, freezer meat order and back-to-school toolbox sales are planned for the coming weeks. In addition to the playground, money raised will be used to support field trips, incentivize good behavior and provide resources request by teachers.

