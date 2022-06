DIXON- The Dixon American Legion will host a roast beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St. The dinner will include roast beef, vegetable, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, roll and dessert. The dinner will cost $12 and attendees will have the option to dine in or carry out their meal. To reserve a meal, call 815-284-2003.