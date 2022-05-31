Rock Falls High School announces scholarship and award recipients

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls High School announced its recipients of scholarships and awards for the Class of 2022. The high school awarded a total of $956,619 in scholarships and awards to student recipients.
University and college grants and scholarships recipients
- Bradley University Dean’s Excellence Scholarship: Paige Ripley
- Bradley University Grant: Paige Ripley
- Carl Sandburg Women’s Golf Scholarship: Ellie Wasson
- Educators of Beauty Scholarships: Victoria Harris, Abree Mendoza, Erika Lilly, Jada Saffell, Raychel Scott and Kae Warren
- Elmhurst University Founder Scholarship: Josue De La Torre
- Elmhurst University Legacy Scholarship: Josue De La Torre
- Illinois State University Redbird Academic Scholarship: Sydnee McCue, Hailey Vos and Shayla Schmall
- Illinois State University Aim High Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp
- Illinois State University Access Grant: Calin Gaulrapp
- Illinois State University Clarence and Mabel Ropp Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp
- Loras College St. Joseph Scholarship: Matthew Marcum
- Loras College Endowed & Grant Fund: Matthew Marcum
- Loras College Du Stem Scholars Award: Matthew Marcum
- Rockford University Academic Excellence Scholarship: Zoie Howard
- Rockford University Grant: Zoie Howard
- Midwest Technical Institute High School Scholarship: Jayden Muntean
- Midwest Technical Institute Welding Competition Award: Jayden Muntean
- Morrison Institute of Technology Counselor Scholarship: Lilly Baeza, Keagan Hicks, Corey Kolb, Braxton Law, Zach Martin, Connor Mullan, Dylan Rose and Josh Woodard
- Morrison Institute of Technology Family Scholarship: Corey Kolb
- Morrison Institute of Technology Performance Scholarship: Keagan Hicks, Connor Mullan and Josh Woodard
- Morrison Institute of Technology Academic Scholarship: Keagan Hicks, Connor Mullan and Josh Woodard
- Sauk Valley Community College Sauk Scholars Award: Paige Blackert, Meg Frank, Annika Stuart, Lauren Tupper and Gabriel Lewis
- Sauk Valley Community College Baseball: Dillon Schueler
- Sauk Valley Community College Volleyball Scholarship: Cadence Stonitsch
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Business Scholarship: Taylor Brown
- University of Nebraska, Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship: Cara Goff
- University of Nebraska, Lincoln Commitment Award: Cara Goff
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas Signature Scholarship: Maya Sands
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas Volleyball Scholarship: Maya Sands
- University of Pittsburg, Johnstown Presidential Scholarship: Mallory Pinske
- University of Pittsburg, Johnstown Volleyball Scholarship: Mallory Pinske
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville Beacon Scholarship: Katie Witherow
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville Volunteer Impact Scholarship: Katie Witherow
- Western Illinois University Commitment Scholarship: Breanna Morgan
- Western Illinois University Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship: Breanna Morgan
Monetary awards and scholarship recipients
- Bi County Cooperative Foundation Education Scholarship: Annika Stuart
- Bill Brelsfoard Memorial Scholarship: Adriana Pineda
- Bill Cushman Memorial Scholarship: Lilly Baeza
- Bill G. McKinnis Scholarship: Matthew Marcum
- Brock Parker Memorial Scholarship: Diego Cervantes, Lyden King and Tristan Shaw
- Brother and Sister Scholarship in Memory of Ralph Robert (Tom) Zigler: Ben Folgers
- East Coloma Nelson Association Scholarship: Ben Folgers, Maya Sands and Lauren Tupper
- Dustin Watts Educational Scholarship: Ben Folgers, Meg Frank and Breanna Morgan
- Jessica Coleman Strader Scholarship: Shayla Schmall
- Judy McKinnis Scholarship: Breanna Morgan
- Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. Scholarship: Connor Mullan, Maya Sands and Shayla Schmall
- Life Savings Grant Scholarship: Peyton Burns and Mallory Pinske
- Marion Connelly Kiwanis Scholarship: Meg Frank
- Montmorency Education Association: Mallory Pinske
- Quad City Engineering and Science Council 2022 Scholarship: Keagan Hicks
- Ray Deibert Memorial Education Scholarship: Breanna Morgan
- Robert A. Patricia Hanson Scholarship: Lydea King
- Rock Falls Future Farmers of America Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp, Matthew Megli and Sloan Schutz
- Rock Falls Ground, Water, Electric Department Scholarship: Ben Folgers
- Rock Falls High School Alumni Association Scholarship: Ben Folgers
- Rock Falls High School Education Association Student of the Year: Mallory Pinske
- Rock Falls High School Education Association Scholarship: Zoie Howard, Matthew Megli and Breanna Morgan
- Rock Falls Optimist Club Scholarship: Taylor Brown, Booker Cross III, Ben Folgers, Meg Frank, Emma Hand, Zoie Howard, Matthew Marcum, Mallory Pinske, Maya Sands, Lauren Tupper and Katie Witherow
- Rock Falls Optimist Club Schumaker Vocational Scholarship: Keagan Hicks
- Rock River Chapter NSDAR Educational Scholarship: Shayla Schmall
- Rock Falls Rotary Glenn Coleman and William J. Sowles Scholarship: Ben Folgers, Meg Frank, Cara Goff, Zoie Howard, Mallory Pinske, Lauren Tupper and Matthew Megli
- Royal McCormick Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Morgan
- Sauk Valley Area Chamber Agri-Business Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp and Matthew Megli
- Sauk Valley Area Chamber Farnham Business Scholarship: Meg Frank and Katie Witherow
- Sauk Valley Area Chamber Manufacturing Scholarship: Keagan Hicks and Connor Mullan
- Sterling American Legion Post 296 Scholarship: Cara Goff
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust General Fund Scholarship: Breanna Morgan, Katie Witherow, Booker Cross III, Shayla Schmall, Paige Ripley, Ben Folgers, Brayden Nelson, Keagan Hicks and Connor Mullan
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Wolens Family STEM Scholarship Fund: Ben Folgers
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Helene R. Dillon Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Morgan
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust W. Martin Dillon Scholarship: Katie Witherow
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Gentry Family Scholarship Fund: Breanna Morgan
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Russell & Margaret Koster Agricultural Scholarship: Paige Ripley
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Keeney Fund (Tom, Harry & Loraine): Taylor Brown
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Celment Hey Memorial: Mallory Pinske
- Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Home Hospital Scholarship: Shayla Schmall
- Sterling Rock Falls Elks Lodge 1218 in memory of Donald Stachowiak: Peyton Burns and Shayla Schmall
- Sterling Rotary Thurlow Wyne Scholarship: Alexsandra Trevillyan
- Steve Dew Memorial Scholarship: Mallory Pinske and Matthew Marcum
- Student-Athlete Leader Scholarship: Mallory Pinske and Keagan Hicks
- Tri County Opportunities Council Community Services Block Grant: Booker Cross III
- Vicki Dunphy Perseverance Scholarship: Sydnee McCue, Shayla Schmall and Katie Witherow
- WACC Student Recognition Scholarship: Shayla Schmall
- Whiteside County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp
- Whiteside County Farm Bureau Young Leaders Award: Calin Gaulrapp and Matthew Megli
- Whiteside County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship: Emma Hand
Non-monetary award recipients
- All Around Seniors of the Year Award: Mallory Pinske and Ben Folgers
- American Legion Award: Mallory Pinske and Ben Folgers
- American Legion Honorable Mention: Maya Sands and Matthew Marcum
- Daughters of the American Revolution: Mallory Pinske
- Illinois State Scholars: Taylor Brown, Ben Folgers, Keagan Hicks, Lydea King, Genti Lec, Gabriel Lewis, Matthew Marcum, Matthew Megli, Mallory Pinske, Paige Ripley, Lukas Schrader, Hannah Schwenk, Annika Stuart, Lauren Tupper and Josh Woodard
- Marines Distinguished Semper Fidelis Award: Lydea King
- Marines Distinguished Athlete Award: Maya Sands
- Marines Scholastic Excellence Award: Keagan Hicks, Mallory Pinske, Katie Witherow and Josh Woodard
- Paulette Chattic Outstanding Female Award: Mallory Pinske
- RFHS Booster Club Outstanding Male Award: Booker Cross III
- RFHS Education Pathway Certificate Awards: Breanna Morgan, Allie Royer, Hailey Vos and Ellie Watson
- Rock Falls High School Booster Club senior plaque: Paige Blackert, Baraka Boards, Austin Cernich, Booker Cross III, Josue De La Torre, Marianna Hernandez, Keagan Hicks, Lyden King, Matthew Marcum, Abree Mendoza, Paige Mulnix, Mallory Pinske, Rosie Reyes, Shayla Schmall, Dillon Schueler, Payhton Smith, Emily Spooner, Audric Thomas, Lauren Tupper, Hailey Vos, Ellie Wasson, Katie Witherow and Josh Woodard
- Rock Falls High School three-sport athletes for four years: Booker Cross III, Paige Mulnix, Mallory Pinske, Katie Witherow and Josh Woodard
- Rock Falls High School Education Association Student of the Month: Mallory Pinske (September), Matthew Marcum (October), Lydea King (November), Maya Sands (December), Ben Folgers (January), Keagan Hicks (February), Ellie Wasson (March), Gabriel Lewis (April) and Lauren Tupper (May)
- Rock Falls High School Junior Optimist Members: Peyton Burns, Ben Folgers, Cara Goff, Keagan Hicks, Gabriel Lewis, Matthew Marcum, Mallory Pinske and Lauren Tupper