Rock Falls High School announces scholarship and award recipients

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls High School announced its recipients of scholarships and awards for the Class of 2022. The high school awarded a total of $956,619 in scholarships and awards to student recipients.

University and college grants and scholarships recipients

Bradley University Dean’s Excellence Scholarship: Paige Ripley

Bradley University Grant: Paige Ripley

Carl Sandburg Women’s Golf Scholarship: Ellie Wasson

Educators of Beauty Scholarships: Victoria Harris, Abree Mendoza, Erika Lilly, Jada Saffell, Raychel Scott and Kae Warren

Elmhurst University Founder Scholarship: Josue De La Torre

Elmhurst University Legacy Scholarship: Josue De La Torre

Illinois State University Redbird Academic Scholarship: Sydnee McCue, Hailey Vos and Shayla Schmall

Illinois State University Aim High Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp

Illinois State University Access Grant: Calin Gaulrapp

Illinois State University Clarence and Mabel Ropp Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp

Loras College St. Joseph Scholarship: Matthew Marcum

Loras College Endowed & Grant Fund: Matthew Marcum

Loras College Du Stem Scholars Award: Matthew Marcum

Rockford University Academic Excellence Scholarship: Zoie Howard

Rockford University Grant: Zoie Howard

Midwest Technical Institute High School Scholarship: Jayden Muntean

Midwest Technical Institute Welding Competition Award: Jayden Muntean

Morrison Institute of Technology Counselor Scholarship: Lilly Baeza, Keagan Hicks, Corey Kolb, Braxton Law, Zach Martin, Connor Mullan, Dylan Rose and Josh Woodard

Morrison Institute of Technology Family Scholarship: Corey Kolb

Morrison Institute of Technology Performance Scholarship: Keagan Hicks, Connor Mullan and Josh Woodard

Morrison Institute of Technology Academic Scholarship: Keagan Hicks, Connor Mullan and Josh Woodard

Sauk Valley Community College Sauk Scholars Award: Paige Blackert, Meg Frank, Annika Stuart, Lauren Tupper and Gabriel Lewis

Sauk Valley Community College Baseball: Dillon Schueler

Sauk Valley Community College Volleyball Scholarship: Cadence Stonitsch

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Business Scholarship: Taylor Brown

University of Nebraska, Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship: Cara Goff

University of Nebraska, Lincoln Commitment Award: Cara Goff

University of Nevada, Las Vegas Signature Scholarship: Maya Sands

University of Nevada, Las Vegas Volleyball Scholarship: Maya Sands

University of Pittsburg, Johnstown Presidential Scholarship: Mallory Pinske

University of Pittsburg, Johnstown Volleyball Scholarship: Mallory Pinske

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Beacon Scholarship: Katie Witherow

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Volunteer Impact Scholarship: Katie Witherow

Western Illinois University Commitment Scholarship: Breanna Morgan

Western Illinois University Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship: Breanna Morgan

Monetary awards and scholarship recipients

Bi County Cooperative Foundation Education Scholarship: Annika Stuart

Bill Brelsfoard Memorial Scholarship: Adriana Pineda

Bill Cushman Memorial Scholarship: Lilly Baeza

Bill G. McKinnis Scholarship: Matthew Marcum

Brock Parker Memorial Scholarship: Diego Cervantes, Lyden King and Tristan Shaw

Brother and Sister Scholarship in Memory of Ralph Robert (Tom) Zigler: Ben Folgers

East Coloma Nelson Association Scholarship: Ben Folgers, Maya Sands and Lauren Tupper

Dustin Watts Educational Scholarship: Ben Folgers, Meg Frank and Breanna Morgan

Jessica Coleman Strader Scholarship: Shayla Schmall

Judy McKinnis Scholarship: Breanna Morgan

Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. Scholarship: Connor Mullan, Maya Sands and Shayla Schmall

Life Savings Grant Scholarship: Peyton Burns and Mallory Pinske

Marion Connelly Kiwanis Scholarship: Meg Frank

Montmorency Education Association: Mallory Pinske

Quad City Engineering and Science Council 2022 Scholarship: Keagan Hicks

Ray Deibert Memorial Education Scholarship: Breanna Morgan

Robert A. Patricia Hanson Scholarship: Lydea King

Rock Falls Future Farmers of America Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp, Matthew Megli and Sloan Schutz

Rock Falls Ground, Water, Electric Department Scholarship: Ben Folgers

Rock Falls High School Alumni Association Scholarship: Ben Folgers

Rock Falls High School Education Association Student of the Year: Mallory Pinske

Rock Falls High School Education Association Scholarship: Zoie Howard, Matthew Megli and Breanna Morgan

Rock Falls Optimist Club Scholarship: Taylor Brown, Booker Cross III, Ben Folgers, Meg Frank, Emma Hand, Zoie Howard, Matthew Marcum, Mallory Pinske, Maya Sands, Lauren Tupper and Katie Witherow

Rock Falls Optimist Club Schumaker Vocational Scholarship: Keagan Hicks

Rock River Chapter NSDAR Educational Scholarship: Shayla Schmall

Rock Falls Rotary Glenn Coleman and William J. Sowles Scholarship: Ben Folgers, Meg Frank, Cara Goff, Zoie Howard, Mallory Pinske, Lauren Tupper and Matthew Megli

Royal McCormick Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Morgan

Sauk Valley Area Chamber Agri-Business Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp and Matthew Megli

Sauk Valley Area Chamber Farnham Business Scholarship: Meg Frank and Katie Witherow

Sauk Valley Area Chamber Manufacturing Scholarship: Keagan Hicks and Connor Mullan

Sterling American Legion Post 296 Scholarship: Cara Goff

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust General Fund Scholarship: Breanna Morgan, Katie Witherow, Booker Cross III, Shayla Schmall, Paige Ripley, Ben Folgers, Brayden Nelson, Keagan Hicks and Connor Mullan

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Wolens Family STEM Scholarship Fund: Ben Folgers

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Helene R. Dillon Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Morgan

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust W. Martin Dillon Scholarship: Katie Witherow

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Gentry Family Scholarship Fund: Breanna Morgan

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Russell & Margaret Koster Agricultural Scholarship: Paige Ripley

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Keeney Fund (Tom, Harry & Loraine): Taylor Brown

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Celment Hey Memorial: Mallory Pinske

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Home Hospital Scholarship: Shayla Schmall

Sterling Rock Falls Elks Lodge 1218 in memory of Donald Stachowiak: Peyton Burns and Shayla Schmall

Sterling Rotary Thurlow Wyne Scholarship: Alexsandra Trevillyan

Steve Dew Memorial Scholarship: Mallory Pinske and Matthew Marcum

Student-Athlete Leader Scholarship: Mallory Pinske and Keagan Hicks

Tri County Opportunities Council Community Services Block Grant: Booker Cross III

Vicki Dunphy Perseverance Scholarship: Sydnee McCue, Shayla Schmall and Katie Witherow

WACC Student Recognition Scholarship: Shayla Schmall

Whiteside County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship: Calin Gaulrapp

Whiteside County Farm Bureau Young Leaders Award: Calin Gaulrapp and Matthew Megli

Whiteside County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship: Emma Hand

Non-monetary award recipients