Ronald Reagan Birthplace Museum to host memorial event

TAMPICO – The Ronald Reagan Birthplace Museum will be hosting a memorial event at 11 a.m. June 4 at Reagan Park of Tampico, corner of Glassburn St. and Main St. The memorial ceremony will be in mark the June 5, 2004, death of the former Tampico resident and U.S. president.

The memorial ceremony will feature speakers including the curator of the Birthplace Museum Joan Johnson, Eureka College student and Birthplace volunteer Sean Sandrock, State Rep. Tony McCombie, and Eureka College President Jamel Wright. The memorial will be moved to the gymnasium of the Tampico’s Reagan Community Center if the weather is inclement. Donuts, coffee, and water offered at a small reception after the ceremony in the Tampico Historical Building, 119 Main St., Tampico.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace Museum will be open for tours from 9 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. June 4. The Reagan Boyhood Home in Dixon will be open for tours after the memorial with the last tour being held at 3 p.m.