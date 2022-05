STERLING- The YWCA of the Sauk Valley and the Diversity Committee of the Sauk Valley’s annual Juneteenth celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Grandon Civic Center, 212 E. Fourth St.

There will be fitness demonstrations, live entertainment, touch-a-truck, food, vendors and more.

Juneteenth is a celebration of African-American culture and the official end of slavery in 1865.

Find the YW or the committee on Facebook for more information.