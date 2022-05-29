Local student awarded Ada Mucklestone Scholarship

AMBOY- The American Legion Auxiliary awarded Amboy High School student Ian Eller with the Ada Mucklestone Scholarship. Eller will receive the scholarship at the American Legion Auxiliary Department Convention on Saturday, July 16 in Springfield.

The scholarship includes $1,000, which Eller will put towards paying his tuition for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, which he will be attending in the fall. All American Legion Auxiliary scholarships are awarded based on character and leadership, academic achievement and need, and an essay focusing in the topic “What My Education Will Do for Me.”