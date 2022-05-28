Serenity Shed to host two Vet-to-Vet Cafes

OREGON – The Serenity Shed will host two Vet-to-Vet Cafes from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 7 at the Serenity Shed, 113 N. Third St., Oregon. Both of the cafe events will be free.

The cafe events will provide veterans with an opportunity to come in and converse with one another. Complimentary donuts and coffee will be provided at both of the cafe events. Veterans are welcome to attend both cafe events.

To RSVP, call Serenity Hospice at 815-732-2499 and asking for Stephanie Wheeler.