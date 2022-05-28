Dixon Stage Left to hold auditions for ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

DIXON – Dixon Stage Left will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of the musical “Peter and the Starcatcher” from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and Monday, June 20, at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St.

Actors must be at least 18 years old to audition for the musical. The role of Molly Aster already has been filled.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” serves as the prequel of the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be “The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up,” Peter Pan; how a hooked pirate becomes his nemesis; and how the island of Neverland is discovered.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and a demonstration of singing and dancing abilities. Callbacks for the musical will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Rehearsals will be begin Tuesday, Aug. 2. The musical will run from Friday, Sept. 23, to Saturday, Sept. 24; Thursday, Sept. 29, to Friday, Sept. 30; Saturday, Oct. 1; and Thursday, Sept. 6, to Saturday, Sept. 8.

Message Dixon Stage Left on Facebook at @dixonstageleft, call the office 815-440-2999 or email info@dixonstageleft.org with questions.