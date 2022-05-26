Timber Lake Playhouse offers student workshops, audition opportunities

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, will be holding on-campus workshops and performance opportunities for area youth of all ages. The summer workshops include:

Children’s Theatre Performance Workshop for children ages 7 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, June 20 through Saturday, June 25. The Kid Detectives will focus on acting and PopStar Party will emphasize singing and dancing. There will be performance on June 25.

The High School Internship Program, is available for four area high school students. Selected students will work alongside Timber Lake Playhouse artistic and administrative teams performing a variety of tasks in all aspects of running a theatre. Interested teens should send a letter or email of application, listing any theatrical skills they possess, to Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL or via email to admin@timberlakeplayhouse.org.

“Frozen Jr.” will be produced as part of two-week long workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, July 11. Public performances of “Frozen Jr.” will take place at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The Script Writer’s Workshop will run from Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17 for youth ages 7 to 18. The workshop will allow participants to work with education staff to develop a script that will be used in performance of the Kid Detectives workshop.

The Children’s Theatre Workshop will take place on Saturday, July 2 for youth ages 4 through 12. The workshop will include a three-hour introduction to theatre skills and attendance to the July 2 matinee performance of Timber Lake Playhouse’s “Annie.”

The High School Showcase will run for five days and is open to all high school students. The workshop will feature training in acting, dance and music, improvisation, playwriting, and how to audition for schools and professional shows. The workshop will include daily lunches and a ticket to Timber Lake Playhouse’s production of “We Will Rock You.”

Auditions for upcoming summer musicals. There are spots for actors and student technicians. The musicals include “Annie”, which will run from June 30 to July 10, “Legally Blonde”, which will run July 14 to July 24, and “We Will Rock You”, which will run from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21.

Students who wish to audition should prepare a 32-measure karaoke version of a song they love to sing. A dance combination will be taught. Technicians should submit a resume and a letter of application stating which shows they would like to work. To schedule an audition, contact the Box Office at 815-244-2035 to schedule an audition

For more information on all Timber Lake Playhouse workshops, shows, and events or for workshop registration, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.