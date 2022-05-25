The Serenity Shed offering summer art classes

OREGON – The Serenity Shed, 113 N. Third St., will be offering summer art classes. Proceeds from the art classes will go toward benefiting the mission of Serenity Home and Hospice, which provides high-quality end-of-life care and free, ongoing bereavement services for the public.

The schedule:

Wood cutout class from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, for $25 to $30

Patriotic Class from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, for $28 to $40

Christmas in July for children ages 5 and older from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12

Canvas painting from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 for $25

Attendees for the art classes are free to bring their own snacks. Cookies and lemonade will be provided at the Christmas in July art class. The prices for the art classes are dependent on the materials chosen for the project by the participant.

To register for the summer art classes, call 815-732-2499 and ask for Cathy or Denise.