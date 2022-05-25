Sentinel trail hike one of three upcoming U of I Extension events

The University of Illinois Extension Office announced three upcoming summer programs.
- Explore fauna, fungi and flora with a master naturalist at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Attendees also will travel to the the Mississippi Palisades State Park and hike the Sentinel trail through the Sentinel Nature Preserve. The walking trail is optional. No reservations are needed, and youth are welcome to attend with an adult.
- The Carroll County 4-H will host an exploration week from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, to Friday, June 24, in the Naaman Diehl Auditorium at the Carroll County Farm Bureau, 811 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll. The event will include games, activities and lunch as attendees learn more about 4-H. The exploration week is open to youth in second through sixth grades at a $50 fee for the week’s events. Space for the exploration week is limited. To register, call Beth Wilkinson by Monday, June 13, at 815-718-5564.
- The Whiteside County Master Gardeners will be hosting a Hands on Home drop-in workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, at the Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling. The workshop will feature the creation of natural remedies to enhance gardening experiences. The remedies include making homemade bug spray and natural hand scrub, growing a garden with seed starting and seed tape, and creating a garden marker by painting a garden stone. The workshop is $5 and payable at the door. Youth are allowed to attend if accompanied by an adult. For information, call the Whiteside County Extension at 815-632-3611 or email mnelsn25@illinois.edu.