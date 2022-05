STERLING - The Sterling American Legion Post 296 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the Grandon Civic Center, 212 E. Fourth St., Sterling. The ceremony will be moved to the Woodlawn Arts Academy in the event of inclement weather.

The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Sgt. Luke Moritz, who began his military career in 2015 with Bravo Company in Dixon. Sergeant Moritz is currently assigned as NCO to Delta Company Recruiting and Retention in Aurora.